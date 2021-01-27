Market continues to go down on Wednesday morning

The VN-Index fell more than 2 per cent to end Wednesday morning. VNS/VNA Photo The stock market kept falling more than 2 per cent on Wednesday morning as selling pressure persisted. On the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, the benchmark VN-Index declined more than 2 per cent to 1,113.26 points. The southern bourse recorded 378 stocks falling, while only 83 stock climbed. The large-cap tracker VN30-Index also decreased by 2.19 per cent to end Wednesday morning’s session at 1,100.41 points. Twenty-five of the 30 largest stocks fell, while only five rose. Banking, securities, production, utilities, logistics and IT sectors fell sharply, while construction and real estate stocks showed signs of recovery. Stocks in the 30 large-cap basket posted gains this morning including Vingroup Joint Stock Company (VIC), Nova Land Investment Group Corporation (NVL), FLC Faros Construction Joint Stock Company (ROS), Mobile World Investment Corporation (MWG) and Phu Nhuan Jewelry Joint Stock Company (PNJ). These shares rose by 0.24 – 4.1 per cent. Meanwhile, Vietnam Rubber Group – Joint Stock Company (GVR) hit the maximum intra-day loss of 7 per cent. The share traded at VND28,100 after the morning session, down 6.95 per cent. On the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index also declined by 1.71… Read full this story

