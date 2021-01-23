Many expectations for Vietnamese steel industry

Impressive profits According to the business result of Vietnam Steel Corporation (VNSteel), the company exceeded its plan last year, with some main targets even posting slight growth compared to the previous year. Specifically, the company achieved a net revenue of more than VND78.17 trillion last year. Of which, the parent company got VND2.48 trillion, equal to 163.8 percent of the plan for 2020. Pre-tax profit reached VND891 billion. Total consolidated revenue hit VND30 trillion, achieving 100 percent of the plan, and pre-tax consolidated profit touched VND260 billion. This year, the company plans to produce more than 2.5 million tons of steel billets, up 6.5 percent compared to last year. Similarly, Hoa Phat Group is the leading enterprise in the construction steel segment, increasing its market share from 26.2 percent in 2019 to 32.5 percent in 2020. In the steel pipe segment, the two largest enterprises – Hoa Phat and Hoa Sen – raised their market shares from 31.5 percent to 31.7 percent and from 15.3 percent to 16.8 percent, respectively. As for the galvanized steel sheet market, Hoa Sen continued to confirm its dominance by increasing its market share from 29.5 percent to 33.4 percent. Although the business results for… Read full this story

