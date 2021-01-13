Infrastructure Many EVN power projects expected for completion this year The Saigon Times Wednesday, Jan 13, 2021,18:41 (GMT+7) Many EVN power projects expected for completion this yearThe Saigon Times A bird’s eye view of the Hoa Binh hydropower plant’s reservoir. EVN is set to complete the construction of many key power generation and power grid projects this year – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Vietnam Electricity Group (EVN) is set to complete the construction of many key power generation and power grid projects this year to ensure the safe and stable supply of electricity to serve the country’s socioeconomic growth, reported Bnews news site. EVN will complete the hydropower projects of Thuong Kon Tum and Da Nhim, the solar farm projects of Phuoc Thai 2 and 3 and the discharge gate cluster of the Bac Ai pumped-storage hydropower project. It is also scheduled to break ground on four projects—the Hoa Binh hydropower plant expansion project, the thermal power projects of Quang Trach 1 and O Mon IV, the Ialy hydropower plant project and the Dung Quat Electricity Center project. In addition, EVN will facilitate investment procedures for six major power generation projects— the Dung Quat I & II thermal power plants, the expansion of… Read full this story

