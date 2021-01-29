Manulife Vietnam donates medical supplies to aid COVID-19 frontline workers

The VND500 million ($21,740) donation will be used to donate over 2,500 medical protective suits to the Vietnam Young Physicians Association in Quang Nam province and Danang city In total, close to VND3.5 billion ($152,170) worth of essential medical supplies have been gifted to frontline workers by Manulife Vietnam this year. The most recent donation follows on from the success of the MOVE for Vietnam Challenge, an online campaign that inspired ManulifeMOVE users to raise funds by simply getting active. The MOVE for Vietnam Challenge invited those passionate about supporting their community to complete 50,000 steps on the ManulifeMOVE app, in return Manulife would donate VND50,000 ($2.15) on behalf of each person to support the nation’s heroes on the frontline. The challenge took place in conjunction with the Manulife Danang International Marathon, an event for which Manulife has been a sponsor since 2016. This year the marathon was transformed into The Run for Danang Virtual Race after Danang City was hit by a devastating second wave of infections. Both events attracted some 12,000 participants who threw their support behind the country’s efforts to fight back against COVID-19. The VND500 million donation will be used to purchase over 2,500 medical protective… Read full this story

