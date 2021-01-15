Man United face title test in Liverpool showdown (photo: manutd.com) With points certain to be dropped by one of the title contenders at Anfield this weekend, third placed Manchester City can climb back into the race. Slumping Chelsea have been forced to put their own title ambitions on hold after a woeful run that must be arrested soon to take the pressure off boss Frank Lampard. United ready for Liverpool ‘test’ After unexpectedly gate-crashing the title race with nine wins during an 11-match unbeaten run, Manchester United head to Anfield knowing they have a golden opportunity to open up a potentially priceless six-point lead over Jurgen Klopp’s men. For the first time since Alex Ferguson’s title-winning farewell season in 2012-13, United are top of the table at this stage of the campaign. They hold a three-point cushion over second placed Liverpool after Tuesday’s success at Burnley — a far cry from the 30-point gap the Reds had opened up over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side when they last met in January 2020. Having made their worst home league start to a season in 48 years, United were in turmoil when they suffered a shock Champions League group stage exit. But Solskjaer,… Read full this story

