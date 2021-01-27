Vietnamese enterprises own many preeminent technologies Technological revolution According to Do Cong Anh, Deputy Director General of the Authority of Information Technology Application (AITA) under the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC), Vietnam is turning Covid-19 from a pandemic into a launch pad for a technological revolution that places it ahead of other countries in the region. In fact, Vietnam is one of the fastest developing innovation centers in the region, drawing such wireless telecom giants as Qualcomm, which has established an R&D center there to research the Internet of Things, 5G, and machine learning, says Thieu Phuong Nam, General Director of Qualcomm in Indochina. Locally made digital platforms include akaBot developed by FPT Corporation, a comprehensive Robot Process Automation (RPA) solution for businesses with virtual robot assistants simulating human operations, helping to perform repetitive tasks in large numbers. AkaBot Product Manager Bui Dinh Giap says the company’s solutions can be applied to many different fields such as finance, banking, retail, manufacturing, logistics and more, cutting business costs by as much as 60 percent, increasing productivity by 80 percent, and reducing processing time by up to 90 percent while being committed to the highest level of security. Two years after… Read full this story

“Make in Vietnam” digital platforms unleash local creativity have 298 words, post on ven.vn at January 27, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.