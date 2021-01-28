Stock Market Main index plunges as some 480 stocks end in red The Saigon Times Thursday, Jan 28, 2021,18:09 (GMT+7) Main index plunges as some 480 stocks end in redThe Saigon Times A man monitors stock prices. The VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange continued its downward spiral today, January 28, due to forced selling – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – With losers overwhelmingly outstripping gainers by 478 to 20, the VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange continued its downward spiral to close down 73.23 points, or 6.67%, from the day earlier, at 1,023.94 today, January 28, due to panic selling following news of Covid-19 outbreaks. Over 837 million shares worth VND21 trillion changed hands, up 7% in volume and 25% in value from the previous session. Block deals contributed over VND2.6 trillion to the total value. In the VN30 basket, lender EIB ended up and reported a matching volume of over 2.1 million shares, while real estate stock NVL dipped by 6.7%. The remaining 28 stocks in the basket plunged to the floor prices. Steelmaker HPG led the southern bourse by liquidity with some 50 million shares traded, while lender STB came second with a matching volume of 45 million shares. Foreign investors turned… Read full this story

