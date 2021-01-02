Legal considerations for solar pilot

Baker McKenzie Vietnam managing partner Frederick Burke and legal professional Mai Trang Le While small-scale rooftop solar systems continue to expect additional incentives for on-site installations or self-consumption, for utility and mid/large-scale ground-mounted and floating solar farms connected to grids, the government has indicated its policy to gradually transition to a competitive auction mechanism. Solar energy has already proven popular in Vietnam. As of August, 92 solar power projects in the country have reached commercial operation date (COD) with total capacity of 6,165 megawatt-peak (4,930MW). Nevertheless, statistics show that there is an obvious power shortage for the 2021-2024 period, estimated at 13.3 billion kWh in 2023 and 11 billion kWh in 2024. The nationwide solar auction is intended to commence in June 2021, although the relevant studies and draft legal documents for this regime are still in progress. In fact, no draft legal documents for a nationwide solar auction have been published yet. Meanwhile, projects eligible for feed-in tariff 2 (FiT2) must reach COD no later than December 31. As the result, at the moment, it remains uncertain which pricing mechanism will apply to grid-connected solar power projects reaching COD in 2021. To deal with this uncertainty, the Ministry of… Read full this story

