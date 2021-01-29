Visitors can learn how to surf at Nha Trang Beach from a professional Vietnamese instructor. VNA/VNS Photo HCM CITY — Visitors to Nha Trang Beach can how to surf from professional young local Vietnamese instructor. Nguyễn Thanh Phú used up his two years of savings some years ago to learn how to become a certified surf instructor in Indonesia’s Bali island. Phú flew to Bali to join the International Surfing Association (ISA) training course and become an ISA certified surf coach. Now, his surfing lectures add to the allure of Bãi Dài, which is one of Nha Trang’s most beautiful beaches but less crowded than those at the town’s center, 20 kilometres away. Boasting fairly consistent waves all year round, it tempts the adventurous at heart. According to the young instructor, the ideal time for surfing there is from the end of September to April, when waves and wind are at their finest. Via his classes, Phú wants to spread the love of surfing locally and help tourists enjoy the ocean to the fullest. “Surfing will make the journey to the coast more interesting,” he said. — VNS

