Leader of General Department of Politics visits families and relatives of officers in rescue operation

During the visits, Gen. Can sent his deep condolences to families and relatives of the troops. He affirmed that this is a loss not only for each family but also for the entire army. He hoped that the families would overcome difficulties to go on with their normal lives. Gen. Can sent his deep condolences to families and relatives of the troops Earlier, the delegation offered incense at the funeral house of Military Hospital 268 to commemorate the 13 officials who died while carrying out the search and rescue mission in Rao Trang 3 Hydropower Plant. Translated by Lam Anh

