Lai Châu rose growers thriving ahead of Tết

A flower grower in San Thàng Commune, Lai Châu City, takes care of flowers as the north experiences a prolonged cold spell. — VNA/VNS Photo LAI CHÂU — San Thàng Commune of Lai Châu City is home to the largest rose growing area in the northern mountainous province of Lai Châu. Although the flower growers in the north are experiencing a prolonged cold spell, in Lê Xuân Khương’s rose garden in San Thàng Commune, the flowers are still blooming and he has harvested roses regularly. Khương and local rose growers are busy preparing flowers for the Tet (Lunar New Year holidays). Khương said, in 2016, he started growing roses with more than 1,000 pots of imported roses and 400 pots of ancient roses, including 30 pots of 15-20-year-old roses. In 2019, he decided to expand his flower growing area and rented more than 3ha of land in San Thàng 1 Village to grow roses. Khương mainly sells his wares to flower shops in Hà Nội. He harvests more than 700,000 flowers every year and sells them to the local market at a cost of VNĐ2,000 per flower, making for a profit of about VNĐ500-600 million per year. He has stable customers in Lào Cai, Yên Bái and… Read full this story

