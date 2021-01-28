Korean students help build communal house

Korean students at the construction site The good deed was under the Happy Move program launched by Hyundai Group. Through the program, the group and the Plan International Vietnam wanted to create a friendly, healthy and safe study environment and playground for nearly 100 local children aged between three and five. Despite the language barrier and different climate, Korean students were actively and enthusiastically engaged in transporting building materials, building facilities and joining cultural exchanges with locals. Joining the program for the first time, Kang Sung Hun was happy while doing a meaningful activity for local children and community. The Korean student promised to promote the charity program to friends at home. Since its launch in 2008, this annual program has helped improve lives of many needy people worldwide. Under the program, more than 4,000 students from 13 countries have so far joined hands in social projects, relating to community development, improvement of public establishments, health and education services. Translated by Mai Huong

