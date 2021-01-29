Keppel achieves first closing of $400 million for Vietnam-focused real estate fund

Keppel Vietnam Fund on December 4 announced that it has achieved its first closing of $400 million, including co-investment commitment from a global institutional investor. The fund, according to Keppel Land, seeks to invest alongside Keppel Land in real estate projects, including residential developments, commercial properties as well as mixed-use projects and townships in Vietnam, with a focus on Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi. Celesta Rise, one of the latest projects invested by Keppel Land in Nha Be district of Ho Chi Minh City Alpha Investment Partners Limited, the private fund management arm of Keppel Capital, will be the fund manager, while Keppel Land will be the development and property manager of the properties in the fund. When fully leveraged and invested, the fund will potentially have assets under management of approximately $1 billion, Keppel Land said in its statement. According to Christina Tan, CEO of Keppel Capital, the company was pleased to launch its inaugural Vietnam-focused real estate fund, which will allow Keppel Capital to expand into a new geography and strengthen its product offerings to global investors seeking quality real assets. “The successful first closing of the fund even amid the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrates investors’ confidence in our ability… Read full this story

