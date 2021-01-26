Job market expected to pick up in 2021

The pandemic disruptions cannot hold down the job market in 2021 Specifically, industrial zones in Binh Duong, Dong Nai, Long An, and Can Tho are drawing attention and investment from foreign manufacturing enterprises, which will create more employment this year. ﻿ According to the analysis of Navigos Search, Japanese manufacturing enterprises in the electronic and automotive spare parts plan to expand in 2021. In addition, many manufacturing enterprises from Europe, the United States, China, and Japan are exploring the market to invest in factory construction and develop production and business activities in Vietnam, especiay the southern market. Due to the land shortage in Ho Chi Minh City, it is expected that they will grow in new industrial zones in Binh Duong, Long An, Dong Nai, and Can Tho. In the fourth quarter of 2020, Navigos Search also observed the quick recovery of recruitment in the IT industry after COVID-19. Enterprises continue to recruit but focus on high-quality personnel with the most up-to-date technologies to increase their products and services’ competitiveness. “New entrants” are quickly building their recruitment brands and having good salary and bonus policies to attract qualified personnel. Although the COVID-19 epidemic delayed recruitment in the IT industry, companies are making… Read full this story

