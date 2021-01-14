Tourism Japan tightens entry rules for Vietnamese amid virus concern By Dao Loan Thursday, Jan 14, 2021,16:21 (GMT+7) Japan tightens entry rules for Vietnamese amid virus concern By Dao Loan Passengers arrive at the Noi Bai International Airport. Japan suspended the frameworks of Residence Track and Business Track, which ease travel restrictions with all countries and territories, including Vietnam, from today, January 14 – PHOTO: SGGPO HCMC – Japan suspended the frameworks of Residence Track and Business Track—that ease travel restrictions—with all countries and territories, including Vietnam, from today, January 14, until the state of emergency is lifted. Due to the complicated development of the coronavirus pandemic, the Japanese Government on January 13 decided to tighten the country’s borders, according to the Japanese Embassy in Vietnam. Travelers, whose visas were issued on the two schemes and remain valid, are still allowed to enter Japan from now until January 21. However, they will not enjoy the relaxation of the 14-day quarantine period after arrival on the Business Track scheme. Besides, foreigners entering Japan will have to commit to not using means of public transport for 14 days after arrival and have to self-quarantine at home or lodging facilities for 14 days. The competent agencies will… Read full this story

