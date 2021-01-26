Nguyen Van Loi, former judge of the Supreme People’s Court of Vietnam Vietnam last month signed the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), marking a new era for numerous trading opportunities. The RCEP consists of 20 chapters with principles and areas including intellectual property (IP). Free trade agreements (FTAs) like the RCEP, including the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership and EU-Vietnam FTA, offer prospects in numerous areas for Vietnam. However, these FTAs also push Vietnam to tighten up its IP protection laws, and Vietnamese firms have been warned to be more cautious about IP rights to ensure high standard operations and sustainability. Having joined the World Trade Organization (WTO) in 2007, Vietnam has had to meet the minimum IP standards set out by the WTO. In August 2019, the Vietnamese government also issued the National Intellectual Property Strategy with a vision to 2030. This is the first time that Vietnam has done something like a national strategy, serving as a guideline for sectors, state agencies, and ministries to adopt IP rights. A new decree which came into effect in October has brought clarity and stronger administrative sanctions when dealing with violations involving infringements and counterfeits both online and offline…. Read full this story

International integration through strong intellectual property rights protection have 273 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at January 26, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.