InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort offers deals during the Lunar New Year

In the Ox Lunar New Year, InterContiental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort, "World-class luxury resort" in Da Nang will offer domestic tourists with a luxury resort package and unique culinary experiences for couples, families, and groups of tourists visiting Danang. Hiding in the primeval forest canopies of Son Tra peninsula, Sun Group's 5-star resort is a resort masterpiece, which was designed by famous architect Bill Bensley. Harmonious combination between the most modern equipment and the excellent beauty of the nature in Son Tra, InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort is like a paradise among humanity that any visitor also wants to once immerse themselves in it. InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort And on this year's Lunar New Year, a luxurious vacation at the "World-class luxury resort", which was honored by World Travel Awards will be more attractive than ever with special offers as well… Read full this story

