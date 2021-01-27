Investment Intel invests additional US$475 million in Vietnam By Le Hoang Wednesday, Jan 27, 2021,18:43 (GMT+7) Intel invests additional US$475 million in VietnamBy Le Hoang Intel’s chip assembly and test manufacturing facility at the Saigon Hi-Tech Park in HCMC – PHOTO: HUNG LE HCMC – U.S. chipmaker Intel Corporation has invested an additional US$475 million into Intel Products Vietnam (IPV) to enhance the production of 5G products, Intel Core processors with Intel Hybrid Technology and 10th Gen Intel Core processors. The expansion is in addition to the semiconductor giant’s over US$1 billion investment to develop IPV, Intel’s chip assembly and test manufacturing facility at the Saigon Hi-Tech Park in HCMC, which was first announced in 2006. This takes Intel’s total investment in Vietnam to over US$1.5 billion. This has been the biggest investment in the Saigon Hi-Tech Park and also the biggest high tech investment by the United States in Vietnam up to now. The additional investment was earlier revealed by Kim Huat Ooi, vice president of Manufacturing and Operations and general manager of Intel Products Vietnam, at the HCMC- U.S. Business Summit co-held by the HCMC People’s Committee, the U.S. Consulate General in HCMC and the American Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam-HCMC Chapter… Read full this story

Intel invests additional US$475 million in Vietnam have 289 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at January 27, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.