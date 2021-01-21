Indonesian researcher hails Vietnam’s economic development

Vietnam’s socialist-oriented market economy is one of the fastest growing economies in the world, said Anjaiah, who is also a senior journalist at the Jakarta Post, adding that last year, it grew 2.91 percent, one of the highest in the world, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, as ASEAN Chair 2020, delivers a closing speech at the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings in Hanoi on November 15. Photo for illustration “It is expected to grow again around 7 percent this year because Vietnam signed recently several free trade agreements such as the European Union -Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVTA), the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement and the newly-concluded United Kingdom-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVTA),” he told the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s reporter in Jakarta. The Indonesian researcher went on to highlight Vietnam’s successful ASEAN chairmanship in 2020 with the theme of “Cohesive and Responsive” despite huge challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic. He said as ASEAN Chair, Vietnam emphasized on the need for ASEAN unity and centrality. The country promoted dialogue and cooperation, made efforts to prevent conflicts, built confidence and tried to form a regional architecture that is open, transparent, inclusive and rules-based. Under the… Read full this story

