Investment Indian firms on lookout for long-term investments in Vietnam By Chanh Trung & Minh Tam Saturday, Jan 23, 2021,15:02 (GMT+7) Indian firms on lookout for long-term investments in Vietnam By Chanh Trung & Minh Tam A glimpse into the India-Vietnam Investment Forum, which attracted many Indian investors – PHOTO: CHANH TRUNG HCMC – Ruing that the investment from Indian enterprises in Vietnam remains low compared with the potential, ambassador of India to Vietnam Pranay Verma, said that Indian firms want to make long-term investments in Vietnam. On January 22, the Indian Consulate General in HCMC, the Private Economic Development Research Board, the HCMC Investment and Trade Promotion Center and VinaCapital Group jointly held the India-Vietnam Investment Forum to boost cooperation activities between the two sides, thus contributing to the economic development of the two countries. Verma said economic ties are important to Vietnam and India. With the forum, India has set a target to seek out long-term investment plans. India’s investment in Vietnam now stands at US$900 million, which is modest. The two countries have developed a bilateral relationship for a long time but they should seek new areas of cooperation. Topics discussed at the forum, such as energy, information technology, pharmaceuticals and… Read full this story

