India assists Vietnam in building software park for military

Deputy Defense Minister Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh attended and spoke at the event. The ceremony also saw the attendance of Indian Ambassador in Vietnam Pranay Verma. Delegates cut the ribbon to inaugurate the structure 1B in the second phase of the IT and Foreign Language Center project. The IT and Foreign Language Center was constructed under the Memorandum of Understanding on bilateral cooperation reached by the Vietnamese and Indian governments. The first phase of the project was completed and put into operation in April 2015. Speaking at the event, General Vinh sincerely thanked the cooperation and valuable assistance of the Indian government and military in building the center in the compound of the Communication University. He highlighted the fruitful cooperation between the two countries in various fields, especially defense and security. Over the past time, the Indian government and Defense Ministry helped the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defense in training and strengthening the defense industry, contributing to fostering the modernization process and raising the combat power of the Vietnam People’s Army in the new period. The Deputy Defense Minister stressed that the center was one of the milestones in bilateral defense and security cooperation and symbolized the intensive and… Read full this story

