Stock Market Increased liquidity helps VN-Index approach 1,200 points The Saigon Times Friday, Jan 15, 2021,20:41 (GMT+7) Increased liquidity helps VN-Index approach 1,200 pointsThe Saigon Times An employee of Hochiminh City Securities Corporation monitors stock prices. The VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange rose 0.57% today – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – The increase in liquidity sent many stocks hitting their daily ceiling prices but the VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange still missed the 1,200-point mark today, January 15. With winning stocks far outnumbering losing ones by 320 to 134, the benchmark VN-Index added 0.57%, or 6.8 points, against the previous session to end at 1,194.2 points. The southern market saw 46 stocks shooting up to their ceiling prices. Trading volume rose slightly to 783.11 million shares, while value increased 9.5% from the session earlier to VND18.7 trillion. There were 36.9 million shares worth over VND2.38 trillion traded in block deals. In the VN30 basket, 23 stocks made gains. Among the bank stocks, STB was the biggest gainer, surging 5% to VND21,200, while HDB, TPB and TCB rose 3-4%. The market saw 51.7 million STB shares traded, the highest trading volume of the stock ever. VCB was among a few bluechips that lost… Read full this story

