In praise of life-giving water

SHARED JOY: Children in traditional costumes get ready to dance. VNA/VNS Photo Khoa Chương Khoa Chương Every year, after the harvest is completed or around the end of the Lunar New Year, the Rơ Ngao ethnic minority in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum’s Đăk Hà District celebrate a festival called Nước Giọt (Water Drops). It features a worshipping ceremony to pay tribute to the God of Water, who is locally known as Yàng Ia, for his support during farming. The ceremony is also held to pray to him for good things to happen, including a bumper harvest in the new year. Their belief is that the God provides the Rơ Ngao with their main source of water for crops and brings good health and peace to villagers, so that they never overuse or waste the local water supply in farming and daily life. GOOD TIMES: Villagers drinking local wine at the festival. VNA/VNS Photo Khoa Chương Instead of digging wells, the villagers find geysers in the mountains and use hollowed-out tree trunks to convey water to where it’s needed. These water supply points are called “water drops” by the Rơ Ngao and this has become the name of the… Read full this story

