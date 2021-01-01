Dr. Vu Dinh Anh, economist at the Ministry of Finance’s Price Market Research Institute Successful real estate businesses across Vietnam can continue their growth momentum, and even those currently suffering losses can recover along with the general growth of the economy, which is expected to return to its normal rate from 2021 if the business community captures and makes good use of the real estate market’s trends amid the influence of the pandemic. The inevitable consequence of the pandemic is that many production and business activities have been delayed, with major national and international value chains interrupted. Governments of many countries have been forced to launch a series of bailout packages worth tens or hundreds of billions of USD, making their budgets fall into heavy deficits while increasing public debt. Vietnam has become a rare bright spot not only in the region but globally by simultaneously maintaining economic growth and curbing the pandemic. On one hand, the country succeeded in controlling outbreaks in a short time, minimising the number of infections and deaths caused by COVID-19, thus creating a miracle that many other countries admire. On the other hand, after economic growth bottomed out at 0.39 per cent in the… Read full this story

Impressive growth seen across real estate have 310 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at January 1, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.