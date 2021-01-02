ILO welcomes new Labour Code

The new labour code makes numerous improvements which can bring benefits for workers and employers. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The International Labour Organization (ILO) has welcomed the new rights of workers and employers in Việt Nam from January 1 as the revised Labour Code adopted in 2019 takes effect. “The new code will put Việt Nam on an accelerated track for decent work for all working women and men,” said ILO Việt Nam Director, Chang-Hee Lee. “The new Labour Code makes numerous improvements which can bring benefits for workers and employers. But they will become a reality only when all are aware of their new rights and actively use them,” he said. Key improvements According to ILO, the first important change is the expanded coverage of the Labour Code to those who work but without written employment contracts. Certain legal protections under the new code can be applied to about 55 million people, instead of the current coverage of about 20 million workers with employment relations. Secondly, the code has strengthened protections against gender discrimination and sexual harassment at work. Employers are now required to “ensure equal pay for work of equal value without discrimination based on sex” and provide maternity protection. Meanwhile, sexual harassment… Read full this story

