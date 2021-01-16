IBM appoints Pham Thi Thu Diep to lead IBM Vietnam

Pham Thi Thu Diep is the first female leader to take over the senior leadership role in IBM Vietnam’s 25 years in the country. — Photo courtesy of IBM Vietnam IBM has appointed Pham Thi Thu Diep as Country General Manager of IBM Vietnam. Diep is the first female leader to take over the senior leadership role in the subsidiary’s 25 years in the country. In her new role, she will be responsible for business growth and leadership, including strengthening IBM’s presence and partnership with clients and partners through the adoption of open hybrid cloud and cognitive-led digital transformation. A senior leader with more than 23 years of expertise in Viet Nam’s IT industry, she started her career at TRG International, a market-leading global professional services firm focused on delivering technical excellence. She also held several positions at Exact, an ERP and cloud business software firm. She joined IBM in early 2011 and has held diverse leadership positions in Services and Hybrid Cloud Software business. Prior to her current appointment, she served as Country Manager, Cloud and Cognitive Software, IBM Vietnam. She succeeds Tan Jee Toon, who will move back to Singapore to take up the IBM ASEAN Ecosystem Leadership… Read full this story

