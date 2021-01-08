Nation Human trials of Vietnam’s second Covid-19 vaccine to begin this month The Saigon Times Friday, Jan 8, 2021,12:47 (GMT+7) Human trials of Vietnam’s second Covid-19 vaccine to begin this monthThe Saigon Times Covivac, the Covid-19 vaccine developed by the Institute of Vaccines and Medical Biologicals. Human trials of the vaccine are expected to start this month – PHOTO: LDO HCMC – Human trials of Vietnam’s second Covid-19 vaccine—Covivac—produced by the Khanh Hoa-based Institute of Vaccines and Medical Biologicals (IVAC), is expected to begin late this month, two months earlier than initially planned. Duong Huu Thai, head of IVAC, said the institute would submit documents to the Ministry of Health’s ethics council so that the council can assess the quality and efficacy of the vaccine, the local media reported. This will be the second Vietnam-made Covid-19 to be tested on humans after Nanocovax of Nanogen Pharmaceutical Biotechnology JSC. IVAC’s Covid-19 vaccine has proven to be safe on animals, such as mice and rabbits. Therefore, IVAC suggested the Ministry of Health allow the human trials of its vaccine to begin in January. The institute has the necessary infrastructure, experience and equipment to produce flu vaccines, which can be used to produce the Covid-19 vaccine in… Read full this story

Human trials of Vietnam’s second Covid-19 vaccine to begin this month have 356 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at January 8, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.