Home-based lab inspires students

Teacher Mai Văn Túc instructs students at the Edison Physics Experimental Centre he created at his house. — Photo courtesy of the centre HÀ NỘI — Physics teacher Mai Văn Túc is well-known for his fixing and tinkering. Old radios, broken clocks, faulty telephones, all get a new lease of life after Túc has weaved his magic. So when he had a clear out and sold off many of the items he has fixed over the years, a few eyebrows were raised. But there was a method behind his madness. Túc, who works at the High School for Gifted Students under Vietnam National University, Hanoi, loves the subject he teaches so much, he has decided to take his work home with him, by building a laboratory in his house. Born to a poor family, Túc was determined to study since childhood in a bid to change his life for the better. After graduating from university, majoring in radio, he didn’t find work immediately. “Because of what I learned at university and what I taught myself, I’m quite good at fixing things,” he said. “People usually asked me to fix their broken items and I was happy to help.” Túc knows that… Read full this story

