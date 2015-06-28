Ho Chi Minh City’s kids join military semester

PANO – The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union’s Central Committee and the military-run telecom group Viettel have kicked off a military semester “I am a soldier” for 180 children in Ho Chi Minh City. During the ten-day course at the Army Child School of the city’s Military Command, the trainees will learn military regulations and the Vietnam People’s Army, do physical exercises, and visit revolutionary historical sites. Through these activities, the participants can learn more about the national traditions and build up their love for their families, hometowns and the country. All costs of the semester are covered by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union’s Central Committee and Viettel. Translated by Van Hieu
