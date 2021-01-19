Ho Chi Minh City youths engage in Spring Volunteer Campaign 2021

The event aims to celebrate the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the 91th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, and the 90th founding anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union. Participants at the launching ceremony The campaign, running until February 9, saw the participation of over 50,000 young people and students in HCM city. It will take place at 24 districts, hospitals, schools, dormitories, stations, bus stations, markets, as well as border guard stations and flood-affected localities, so on. The highlight of the campaign is five main programs, namely “Spring and youth”, “For a safe Tet”, “Spring of Sharing”, “Spring of Soldiers”, and “For a civilized Tet” and other exciting activities, such as presenting gifts to students, young people, workers, and soldiers in border guard stations; making Chung cakes; offering Tet gifts to poor patients and children; mobilizing people to donate 1,500 units of blood, so on. Moreover, young medical staff and volunteers are mobilized to support the COVID-19 prevention and control, provide facilities and medical equipment, hand wash sinks for students. The Youth Unions agencies also organize rapid-response teams to help traffic control at the city’s gateways. Translated by Chung Anh

