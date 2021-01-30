Authorities in Ho Chi Minh City on Saturday morning confirmed a passenger hailing from the now epicenter of northern Hai Duong Province, who arrived in the southern metropolis on a flight from Hanoi, had tested positive for the coronavirus. The male passenger, whose hometown is in Nam Sach District, Hai Duong, came into contact with patient No. 1,612 at a wedding party on January 18 before boarding the flight VN213 from Noi Bai International Airport to Ho Chi Minh City at 3:00 pm on Thursday. The city’s Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control announced his positive test result during a virtual meeting on Saturday morning. “From the beginning, we applied all measures and put the patient in isolation on the night of January 28 with symptoms of cough and fever,” said director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health Nguyen Tan Binh at the meeting. Twelve cases who had close contact with the patient have also been quarantined, according to the municipal health department, with their first test results all returning negative for the virus. Other four cases are still waiting for their results. On Friday night, the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control (HCDC) issued an urgent… Read full this story

Ho Chi Minh City reports COVID-19 patient arriving from epicenter have 296 words, post on tuoitrenews.vn at January 30, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.