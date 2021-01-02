High-calibre names lining up for the Vietnam Value Programme

The Vietnam Value Programme award has elicited the participation of the best and brightest from across all industries in Vietnam To promote local products in domestic and overseas markets, the government is continuing to pursue its goal of increasing the value of Vietnamese brands. While participating in this programme, businesses must comprehensively evaluate their activities, production and business results, and branding strategy with the help of the given criteria. The government aims to encourage the business community to share and pursue the core values of the programme, which focus on quality, innovation, and creativity. Over the nearly 17 years of development, the biennial Vietnam Value Programme has achieved many positive results, attracting attention and creating prestige for businesses, regulators, and individuals at home and abroad. The programme honoured countless brands and enterprises which all represent Vietnam’s national brands and contribute to establishing the image of a country with high-quality goods and services that is highly competitive in the international market. Characteristics of the Vietnam Value Programme – The Vietnam Value Programme is the unique and long-term trade promotion programme of the Vietnamese government, which is carried out by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and coordinated with other ministries and… Read full this story

