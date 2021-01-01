HDBank completes three pillars of Basel II ahead of schedule

An HDBank transaction office in HCM City. HDBank has completed all three pillars of Basel II. — Photo courtesy of the bank HCM CITY — The Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDBank – HoSE: HDB) has applied the Internal Capital Adequacy Assessment Process (ICAAP), thus completing all three pillars of the Basel II ahead of the schedule set by the State Bank of Vietnam under Circulars 13 and 41. Late last year HDBank became one of the first banks in Việt Nam to get approval from the SBV to apply the first and third pillars of Basel II’s minimum capital requirements and market discipline. ICAAP is the second. ICAAP is arguably the most complex of the three pillars, and seeks to ensure a bank will complete its business strategy while complying with the SBV’s minimum capital requirement based on effective management of credit, market and operational risks prescribed under pillar 1, as well as interest rate risk, concentration risk and other risks regulated under pillar 2, and having appropriate plans to cope with stress tests for the most challenging scenarios. On completing the process of building, calculating and inspecting ICAAP activities, HDBank has met all three pillars… Read full this story

