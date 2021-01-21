Other News HCMC to change location for raw water intake The Saigon Times Thursday, Jan 21, 2021,15:32 (GMT+7) HCMC to change location for raw water intakeThe Saigon Times A water pumping station of the Thu Duc water treatment plant in the Dong Nai River. HCMC plans to change the location for raw water exploitation – PHOTO: TNO HCMC – Due to the increasing water pollution, HCMC has planned to take raw water in the upper reaches of the Saigon and Dong Nai rivers, according to a plan to develop the water supply system in the city in the 2020-2050 period approved by the municipal government. Specifically, by 2030, the city will exploit water at a location that is 15-20 kilometers from the current location in Hoa Phu Commune of Cu Chi District and 10-15 kilometers upstream from the confluence of the Thi Tinh and Saigon rivers, Thanh Nien Online newspaper reported. The move is aimed at reducing the impact of wastewater from Binh Duong Province flowing into the Thi Tinh River. In the future, the existing and new water treatment plants will be provided with raw water directly from Dau Tieng Lake in Tay Ninh Province and Tri An Lake in Dong Nai Province…. Read full this story

