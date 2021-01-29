HCMC HCMC suspends road transport to Quang Ninh, Hai Duong The Saigon Times Friday, Jan 29, 2021,18:26 (GMT+7) HCMC suspends road transport to Quang Ninh, Hai DuongThe Saigon Times HCMC has suspended road transport to and from the Quang Ninh and Hai Duong provinces – PHOTO: HCMCPV.ORG.VN HCMC – The HCMC government has suspended road transport to and from the northern provinces of Quang Ninh and Hai Duong, which are currently the country’s Covid-19 hotspots, to prevent the spread of the pandemic. The city’s Department of Transport asked all buses and coaches travelling between HCMC and the two provinces to immediately contact the health authorities to receive guidance on safety measures. Related persons must complete health declarations to facilitate Covid-19 infection prevention and control. The department asked all transport companies, bus station operators, port operators and passengers to strictly comply with Covid-19 infection prevention and control measures, especially wearing masks in public places, using hand sanitizers regularly, keeping a safe physical distance from others, avoiding large gatherings and completing health declarations. They should also encourage employees and passengers to use the Covid-19 Safety app and the website antoancovid.vn. People who have symptoms such as a cough, fever and shortness of breath should immediately go… Read full this story
