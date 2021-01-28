Environment HCMC set to spend VND553 billion on motorbike emission control The Saigon Times Thursday, Jan 28, 2021,10:58 (GMT+7) HCMC set to spend VND553 billion on motorbike emission controlThe Saigon Times Motorcycle riders are seen on a road in HCMC. The HCMC government is set to spend VND553 billion to control emissions from motorcycles in the next 10 years to reduce environmental pollution – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The HCMC government will spend VND553 billion to control emissions from motorcycles in the next 10 years to reduce environmental pollution if the Government gives it the green light, it was announced at a review conference on January 27. The HCMC Department of Transport held a conference to review the program to study and examine motorcycle emissions in the city, Lao Dong Online reported. From May 15 to September 2, 2020, the HCMC Department of Transport cooperated with the Vietnam Association of Motorcycle Manufacturers to monitor motorcycle emissions in districts 1, 3, Phu Nhuan and Tan Binh. The results from the program showed that over 10,600 motorbikes were checked and most of those which were five years old or older failed to meet emission standards. Dinh Trong Khang from the Institute of Transport Science and Technology… Read full this story

HCMC set to spend VND553 billion on motorbike emission control have 278 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at January 28, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.