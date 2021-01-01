Other News HCMC rolls out yacht show for first time By Vu Yen Friday, Jan 1, 2021,13:03 (GMT+7) HCMC rolls out yacht show for first timeBy Vu Yen Yachts displayed at the Saigon Yacht Show in District 2 – PHOTO: CHUONG NGUYEN HCMC – HCMC has organized the Saigon Yacht Show on a large scale for the first time in Lan Anh Village in District 2. The show, which is set to wrap up on January 1, 2021, has attracted the participation of numerous yacht distributors in Vietnam, including Tamson Yachting, Regal Boats, Trung Vector, Rapido Trimarans, Chaparral Boats, Galeon Yacht, Dream Yacht, Blue River, Vietyacht Saigon and the Wolf Brothers as well as several experts in the shipping and yacht sectors. Le Minh Hieu, chief editor of Navigator, the organizer of the show, said that Vietnam is a potential market for yachts. Many experts predicted that in the next three years, the number of yachts will rise sharply in the local market. Vietnam is home to 15 yacht firms, compared with the figure of two or three firms in 2017, the representative of Navigator added. The show is aimed at popularizing the definition of yachts among the Vietnamese people. Yachts are small or… Read full this story

