HCMC HCMC reports one Covid-19 case The Saigon Times Saturday, Jan 30, 2021,12:36 (GMT+7) HCMC reports one Covid-19 caseThe Saigon Times Director of the HCMC Department of Health Nguyen Tan Binh announces one Covid-19 case reported in the city at an urgent meeting on January 30 – PHOTO: VIETNAMNET HCMC – HCMC reported one locally transmitted Covid-19 case this morning, January 30, who is a man coming to the city on January 28 from Noi Bai International Airport on Flight VN213. Speaking at an urgent meeting this morning, director of the HCMC Department of Health Nguyen Tan Binh said the man resides in Nam Sach District, Hai Duong Province and had close contact with the 1,612th Covid-19 patient at a wedding party in the province on January 18. According to director of the HCMC Center for Diseases Control Nguyen Tri Dung, the 28-year-old man traveled to HCMC to attend another wedding party in Dong Nai Province. The patient arrived at the Tan Son Nhat International Airport at around 3 p.m. on January 28 and took a taxi to Nhu Quynh hostel at No. 9, Dang Minh Khiem Street, Ward 4, District 11. One worker and the owner of the hostel, the taxi driver, a… Read full this story

