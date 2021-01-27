Vietnam Economy HCMC proposes seven solutions to develop knowledge economy The Saigon Times Wednesday, Jan 27, 2021,18:37 (GMT+7) HCMC proposes seven solutions to develop knowledge economyThe Saigon Times An aerial view of the Quang Trung Software City in HCMC’s District 12. HCMC has proposed seven solutions to develop the knowledge economy – PHOTO: QTSC HCMC – HCMC Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong proposed seven solutions to develop the knowledge-based economy while delivering a report, “Developing the knowledge economy-international experience and reality in HCMC”, on the second working day of the 13th National Party Congress on January 27. It is necessary to reform mechanisms and policies and create a new legal framework matching the development of the knowledge economy, Tuoi Tre Online newspaper reported. The country should also develop high-quality manpower, improve the intellectual standards of the people and train talent, Phong added. Next, it is important to enhance the national scientific and technological capacity to receive and apply the most up-to-date scientific and technological knowledge and gradually develop local technologies. Vietnam needs to develop information technology infrastructure, especially in the context that the Covid-19 pandemic is still developing complicatedly across the world. New sectors related to digital transformation have been developed, which is both an… Read full this story

HCMC proposes seven solutions to develop knowledge economy have 267 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at January 27, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.