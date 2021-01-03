Infrastructure HCMC: five elevated roads proposed The Saigon Times Sunday, Jan 3, 2021,11:09 (GMT+7) HCMC: five elevated roads proposedThe Saigon Times The erection of elevated roads will definitely ease traffic jams in key traffic junctions in HCMC. This photo shows heavy traffic at the entrance of Tan Son Nhat airport – PHOTO: THANH HOA During the last quarter of 2020, the HCMC Department of Transport sought for the municipal government’s approval of five elevated road projects to be started in 2021. This is a bid to solve the nightmarish problems of traffic jams at the city’s hotspots. During a short interview with Tuoi Tre newspaper in late October, Dr. Vo Kim Cuong, former Deputy Chief Architect of HCMC, said the city’s traffic infrastructure failed to meet its economic and population growth. In this context, argued the architect, the proposal of the construction of elevated roads was necessary and construction ought to be started soon. To ease traffic jams at key traffic hubs in HCMC, steel overpasses have been built. However, traffic jams lessened for a short time after these overpassed had been put into operation and became worse soon afterward. The transport authorities insisted that the only way out is to build elevated roads,… Read full this story

