HCMC expects to become economic, financial hub in Asia

A view of HCMC. The city is expected to become an economic and financial hub in Asia by 2045

HCMC will strive to become an economic and financial hub in Asia by 2045 with gross regional domestic product (GRDP) per capita reaching some US$37,000, municipal chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong said at the 13th National Party Congress on January 26.

He cited the municipal Party Committee's resolution as saying that the city aims to become a smart city by 2025. At the same time, it expects to become a modern industrial service city and remain the country's economic hub and leader in innovation and quality of life as well as a driving force of the southern key economic zone and the country as a whole.

Its GRDP per capita is expected to reach US$8,500. By 2030, the figure is predicted to increase to US$13,000. It targets emerging as a pioneer in the digital economy and an economic, financial, scientific and technological center in Southeast…

