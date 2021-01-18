HCM City unveils proposed design for Tết Flower Street

Images of buffaloes will be put up at the entrance to the Flower Street from February 9 to 15 at Nguyễn Huệ Street, District 1. Photo courtesy of Saigontourist HCM CITY — The HCM City administration has unveiled a draft design for the 18th annual Nguyễn Huệ Flower Street to celebrate the coming Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday. Rural life featuring rice farming and buffaloes will be the theme for this year, the Year of the Buffalo, according to eastern zodiac. Every year Nguyễn Huệ Street in District 1, which has a pedestrians-only square down its middle, transforms into a ‘flower street’ during Lunar New Year. This year it will be open from February 9 to 15, with the decorations starting on January 25, according to the organisers. Like in previous years environment-friendly materials will be used for the decorations. According to organisers, the organic design and architecture this year would aim to send the message of environmental protection. To usher in the Year of the Buffalo, most of the event’s concepts and decorations will pay homage to the animal, with 26 mascots being set up along the street. The entrance will feature a family of movable buffaloes display. The organisers said the street… Read full this story

