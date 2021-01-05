HCM City tour agents offer tourists with various promotions

Travel companies in HCM City are introducing many tours for Tet Holiday with big promotions and discounts after no new Covid-19 cases were reported within the past three weeks. illustrative image. Nguyen Huu Y Yen, director of Saigontourist, said the market was livelier than last month as more people searched for information for HCM City tours. However, the number of customers was still lower than expected. The company also only focuses on the domestic market. Lai Minh Duy, director of TST Tourist, said they had had prevention plans for several scenarios. Considering the in-bound tour sector alone, revenue in 2020 doubled compared to the previous year. TST Tourist has announced the 2020 Spring Promotion Programme for tourists this Tet Holiday. Many prizes and gifts are offered such as gold leaf or discount for their customers. Meanwhile, Vietravel said their customers prioritised service quality and safety measures over brand names. Many people want to travel with families or friends and the most popular tours to resorts or to explore nature and new destinations on two-day to five-day trips. The most popular destinations are in the northeast and northwest regions, Phu Quoc Island and the Central Highlands. 60 tour packages, 150 combo… Read full this story

