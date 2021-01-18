HCM City to ensure food safety, steady prices during Tet

HCM City has exhorted businesses to ensure food safety, increase supply of goods and keep prices steady during the Tet (Lunar New Year) festive season in mid-February. — VNS Photo Van Chau Food companies in HCM City have enough stocks to meet demand during Tet in mid-February, Trieu Do Hong Phuoc, head of the HCM City People’s Council’s Committee for Economy and Budget, has said. Authorities have stepped up inspection of food sold at wholesale markets to ensure safety during the festival, he said. Pham Khanh Phong Lan, head of the city Food Safety Management Board, said the board would closely monitor food production, processing, distribution, and import-export establishments. This year it plans to set up 20 teams of inspectors to check 8,187 establishments besides carrying out surprise inspections of those suspected of violating safety and hygiene regulations. A delegation from the People’s Council’s Social and Cultural Committee will inspect food and agricultural products at wholesale markets such as Binh Dien, Binh Tay and Binh Tien. Cao Van Thanh, deputy head of the Binh Tay Wholesale Market management, said the market administration is seeking to raise tenants’ awareness of food safety and hygiene requirements. Those inspector teams has already inspected… Read full this story
