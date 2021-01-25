HCM City secures pork supply for Tet

Customers buy pork at a supermarket in HCM City. The city and pork distributors have ensured adequate supply of the meat at below market prices for Tet . – VNS File Photo HCM City distributors have stockpiled enough pork to meet demand during Tet (Lunar New Year) in mid-February, Le Huynh Minh Tu, deputy director of the city Department of Industry and Trade, has said. The CP Livestock Joint Stock Company is for instance committed to supplying price-stabilised pork through 12 outlets in HCM City. Nguyen Trong Tri, its deputy sales director, said his company would meet 30 per cent of the demand. Feddy Company Limited, a subsidiary of The GreenFeed Viet Nam Corporation, will supply 550 tonnes of fresh and frozen pork and 75 tonnes of pork-based products. During the peak demand period, its pork production will surge by 20-30 per cent. According to the city Department of Finance, companies that signed up for the price stabilisation programme such as the Saigon Union of Trading Cooperatives (Saigon Co.op), Big C supermarket, VISSAN Joint Stock Company, and Sagri Agriculture Incorporation, are allowed to increase pork prices only by VND6,000-15,000 (US$0.26-0.65) per kilo from January 12. Prices are thus expected to… Read full this story

