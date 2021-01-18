HCM City has six more quarantine hotels

HCM City has added six hotels to the list of quarantine hotels. The hotels will be used for people and flight crews coming from abroad. Photo: nhandan.com.vn HCM CITY — HCM City has added six more hotels that can be used to quarantine people and flight crews coming from abroad. The six hotels are Đông Đô, Hoa Đệ Nhất, Hưng Hương and Park Royal in Tân Bình District, New Milano in District 7, and Eastin Grand Saigon in Phú Nhuận District. These hotels will be under the direction, management and administration of the city’s Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention, the Health Department, and the city People’s Committee. The quarantine sections must ensure appropriate medical facilities and disinfection equipment besides regular hotel-related tasks like food and drink, and laundry and room services to serve customers during the quarantine period. The city People’s Committee directed the hotels to cooperate with the city’s Centre for Disease Control and healthcare centres to monitor the health status of quarantined people, providing necessary aid when needed or when a positive case is detected. In addition, the city People’s Committee asked the Department of Health to collaborate with the People’s Committees of districts 7, Tân Bình, and Phú Nhuận as well as related state units to handle passengers at the airport… Read full this story

