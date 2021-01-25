The streets of Ho Chi Minh City have turned red with national flags, flowers, and various banners hung everywhere to celebrate the upcoming 13th National Party Congress, the country’s most important political event. The 13th National Party Congress is scheduled to run in Hanoi capital from January 25 to February 2. But in the buildup to the event, streets throughout Ho Chi Minh City are adorned with flags, banners, and propaganda posters aimed at commemorating the important event. The city looks more vibrant than usual due to the array of national flags and banners hung every corner of the country’s largest locality. A propaganda poster has been erected in downtown Ho Chi Minh City. A large propaganda poster on Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street in District 1 offers praise for the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam and for President Ho Chi Minh. A banner on Le Duan Street in District 1 near Independence Palace welcomes the start of the political event. A major propaganda poster can be seen Nam Ky Khoi Nghia Street, drawing plenty of attention from pedestrians. A propaganda poster at April 30 Park displays the youth’s pride towards the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam…. Read full this story

HCM City given a facelift ahead of 13th National Party Congress have 293 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at January 25, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.