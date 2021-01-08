HCM City company invents nano bio-technology medical mask that kills 99% of bacteria

Wakamono has used nano bio-technology to invent a medical mask that kills more than 99 per cent of both gram-negative and -positive bacteria, and enveloped and non-enveloped virus. — Photo courtesy of the company HCM CITY— Wakamono, a HCM City company that specialises in producing nano biotech materials, has invented a medical mask that is capable of killing more than 99 per cent of both gram-negative and -positive bacteria, and enveloped and non-enveloped virus. It has been approved by the European CE and allowed to be labelled on boxes. The company has also registered it in the US. It is already sold in Italy, Portugal, Australia, New Zealand, and the UAE besides Việt Nam through official distributors. The company is planning to soon enter Germany, France and Spain after applying for testing licences in those countries since despite the common CE certification, it has to retest and apply for licences in individual EU countries. In the healthcare industry alone, according to Fortune business insights, the global market for medical clothing was worth $63.3 billion in 2019 and is forecast to reach $99.9 billion by 2027. Covid-19 has created new opportunities in the market. Medical protective clothing used in medical facilities including surgical… Read full this story

