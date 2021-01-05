Hạnh Phúc Hospital receives accreditation as Center of Excellence for Breastfeeding

Hạnh Phúc International Hospital receives the Centers of Excellence for Breastfeeding accreditation during its 10th anniversary celebration on January 2. Photo Thu Hằng HCM CITY — Hạnh Phúc International Hospital in Bình Dương Province has been accredited as a Centre of Excellence for Breastfeeding by the Ministry of Health. Designation is based on phone survey feedback from mothers, and on assessments conducted by the Ministry of Health in collaboration with Alive & Thrive (A&T), a global nutrition initiative to save lives, prevent illness, and ensure healthy growth of mothers and children. The survey conducted in the third quarter last year showed that the rate of skin-to-skin contact between mother and baby for 90 continuous minutes at the hospital was 92 per cent and 76 per cent for vaginal and caesarean deliveries, respectively. The rate of newborns who are exclusively breastfed was 92 per cent and 88 per cent for vaginal and caesarean deliveries, respectively. The Ministry of Health and provincial health departments began the Centres of Excellence for Breastfeeding initiative last year. As many as 18 health facilities nationwide have gained accreditation as a Centre of Excellence for Breastfeeding, according to the ministry. In Việt Nam, 94 per cent of births take place in hospitals but only 27… Read full this story

