Hải Phòng exhibition features traditional folk paintings

Minh Thu HẢI PHÒNG — An exhibition of traditional Vietnamese folk paintings is being held at Hải Phòng Museum. The exhibition, held in collaboration between the Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum and Hải Phòng Museum, features folk paintings, Đông Hồ paintings from Bắc Ninh, Hàng Trống from Hà Nội and prayer paintings of the Tày and Cao Lan ethnic groups. “A lot of efforts have been put into research, collection, preservation by generations of museum staff because traditional folk paintings play an important role in treasuring national cultural heritage,” said Trần Thị Hương, Vice President of the Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum. Each type of folk painting aims to present a unique part of the Vietnamese national identity. The topics of the paintings include daily the daily working lives of farmers like growing rice and herding buffalo, as well as farmers at leisure by playing the flute or shopping at rural markets. A corner at the exhibition. — Photo Facebook Hải Phòng Museum With diverse contents and vibrant colours, the exhibition aims to help preserve traditional values, bringing the audience an overview of traditional culture. Nguyễn Văn Phương, head of Hải Phòng Museum, said: “Folk paintings are products of collective intellect through generations; traditional paintings not only meet the spiritual,… Read full this story

